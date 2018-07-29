RFI in 15 languages

 

Cinefile
Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare Franco-US …
In Lucrecia Martel's
 
Sports
Sport Football

Ozil on target as Arsenal thrash PSG 5-1

By
media Mesut Ozil scores his second goal for Arsenal against Bayern Munich in London on October 20, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez

Mesut Ozil scored in a convincing 5-1 friendly victory for Arsenal against Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in Singapore on Saturday.

Germany's Ozil, who quit international football after the World Cup, captained the Gunners and opened the scoring.

Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette netted twice for Arsenal after coming on as a substitute.

Rob Holding and Eddie Nketiah were also on target for the Premier League club coached by Unai Emery. The former PSG boss had said he wants "five captains" in his team at the Emirates Stadium this season, and handed the armband on this occasion to midfielder Ozil.

Ozil cited "racism and disrespect" over his Turkish roots in his decision to end his Germany career but repaid his club manager's faith by converting from a Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang cutback.

The veteran Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon started the game for Thomas Tuchel's men after moving to Paris from Serie A holders Juventus.

Tuchel seemed irked by the scoreline at full time and had a dig at Arsenal when asked whether he thought that PSG missed some of their better known players in Singapore.

"Yes, clearly - I think they [Arsenal] are playing in the Europa League this season, right?" he said.

Arsenal continue their pre-season campaign with a clash against fellow Premier League side Chelsea on Wednesday in Dublin.

