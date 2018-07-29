Thomas all but secures maiden Tour de France title

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare Franco-US …
In Lucrecia Martel's
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    Cinefile
    Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Champions of the World!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cycling Tour de France Tour de France 2018

Thomas all but secures maiden Tour de France title

By
media Geraint Thomas in Alpe d'Huez, France on July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Geraint Thomas virtually secured his maiden Tour de France triumph after finishing third in the penultimate stage time trial in the Basque country on Saturday.

"I do not know what to say, it is just overwhelming," said Thomas, who finished 14 seconds behind stage winner Tom Dumoulin.

Sunday's final stage from Houilles to Paris is a celebratory ride. Barring a major incident, Thomas will claim Team Sky's sixth yellow jersey from the last seven editions of the Tour.

"It is insane - Tour de France! I cannot believe it.

"I am really trying not to cry, it is unbelievable. I tried not to think about it, just take it day by day.

"I have won the Tour de France man, I do not know what to say."

Thomas held a 2min 05sec overnight lead on Dutch rival Dumoulin of Sunweb, ahead of the 31km race against the clock from Saint-Pee-Sur-Nivelle to Espelette.

Dumoulin is the world time trial champion, and he stayed true to form by powering over the technical course in a time of 40minutes 50seconds to leave Thomas 14 seconds in arrears.

But it was only enough to secure his virtual runner-up place in the race, Dumoulin's second in a Grand Tour this year after he finished runner-up to Chris Froome at the Giro d'Italia in May, but his first on the Tour.

"It is hard to believe that I have won this time trial," said Dumoulin.

"But it is fantastic to finish the Tour this way and make the final podium for the first time."

Thomas celebrated in Espelette by jumping into the arms of his wife.

"The last time I cried is when I got married," he said.

Bradley Wiggins won Team Sky's first Tour de France title in 2012, while Chris Froome secured victory and the coveted yellow jersey in 2013 and 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.