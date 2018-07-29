Thomas all but secures maiden Tour de France title

Geraint Thomas virtually secured his maiden Tour de France triumph after finishing third in the penultimate stage time trial in the Basque country on Saturday.

"I do not know what to say, it is just overwhelming," said Thomas, who finished 14 seconds behind stage winner Tom Dumoulin.

Sunday's final stage from Houilles to Paris is a celebratory ride. Barring a major incident, Thomas will claim Team Sky's sixth yellow jersey from the last seven editions of the Tour.

"It is insane - Tour de France! I cannot believe it.

"I am really trying not to cry, it is unbelievable. I tried not to think about it, just take it day by day.

"I have won the Tour de France man, I do not know what to say."

Thomas held a 2min 05sec overnight lead on Dutch rival Dumoulin of Sunweb, ahead of the 31km race against the clock from Saint-Pee-Sur-Nivelle to Espelette.

Dumoulin is the world time trial champion, and he stayed true to form by powering over the technical course in a time of 40minutes 50seconds to leave Thomas 14 seconds in arrears.

But it was only enough to secure his virtual runner-up place in the race, Dumoulin's second in a Grand Tour this year after he finished runner-up to Chris Froome at the Giro d'Italia in May, but his first on the Tour.

"It is hard to believe that I have won this time trial," said Dumoulin.

"But it is fantastic to finish the Tour this way and make the final podium for the first time."

Thomas celebrated in Espelette by jumping into the arms of his wife.

"The last time I cried is when I got married," he said.

Bradley Wiggins won Team Sky's first Tour de France title in 2012, while Chris Froome secured victory and the coveted yellow jersey in 2013 and 2015, 2016 and 2017.