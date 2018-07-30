Isner retains Atlanta Open title

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
The Fuengirola coast in Spain in 2006.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/30 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/30 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/30 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/30 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/30 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/30 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    Cinefile
    Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Champions of the World!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis United States Georgia

Isner retains Atlanta Open title

By
media John Isner will remain at world number nine following his triumph at the Atlanta Open. Reuters/Tony O'Brien

John Isner won the Atlanta Open title on Sunday after he beat his fellow American Ryan Harrison in the final for the second consecutive year.

It finished 5-7 6-3 6-4 and gave 33-year-old Isner with his second title of the season after the Miami Open in April and a record fifth crown in Atlanta to go with wins in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017.

The triumph on home soil comes just over a fortnight after he reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon.

"It’s incredible and I think I said it last year, I feel like there may come a time where I’m not back in the finals or I’m not the champion again. But as it stands right now I’m very happy to be the champion here,” Isner said. “I’m very comfortable here. It really feels like I’m at home and that helps so much.”

Isner, who hit 21 aces during his victory in two hours, will remain at world number nine in the world.

After claiming the first set, Harrison failed to capitalise on three break point chances in the third game of the second set.

Instead, it was Isner who took advantage of his sole opportunity when Harrison was serving to level at 3-3. From 4-2 up in the second set, Isner did not relinquish control. He claimed it 6-3 and broke Harrison at the start of the decider and held on to take that 6-4.

"I realise I was fortunate," added Isner. "I’ve been on the other end where you have four or five chances to put your stamp on the match and you don’t get it. I just had one chance, played a good point and was able to win the second set.

"I had one chance in the third and got up early. That’s how our sport goes sometimes. I was very fortunate.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.