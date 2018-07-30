Isner retains Atlanta Open title

John Isner won the Atlanta Open title on Sunday after he beat his fellow American Ryan Harrison in the final for the second consecutive year.

It finished 5-7 6-3 6-4 and gave 33-year-old Isner with his second title of the season after the Miami Open in April and a record fifth crown in Atlanta to go with wins in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017.

The triumph on home soil comes just over a fortnight after he reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon.

"It’s incredible and I think I said it last year, I feel like there may come a time where I’m not back in the finals or I’m not the champion again. But as it stands right now I’m very happy to be the champion here,” Isner said. “I’m very comfortable here. It really feels like I’m at home and that helps so much.”

Isner, who hit 21 aces during his victory in two hours, will remain at world number nine in the world.

After claiming the first set, Harrison failed to capitalise on three break point chances in the third game of the second set.

Instead, it was Isner who took advantage of his sole opportunity when Harrison was serving to level at 3-3. From 4-2 up in the second set, Isner did not relinquish control. He claimed it 6-3 and broke Harrison at the start of the decider and held on to take that 6-4.

"I realise I was fortunate," added Isner. "I’ve been on the other end where you have four or five chances to put your stamp on the match and you don’t get it. I just had one chance, played a good point and was able to win the second set.

"I had one chance in the third and got up early. That’s how our sport goes sometimes. I was very fortunate.”