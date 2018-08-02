English FA considers extension to Southgate's contract

English football's governing body said on Thursday that England coach Gareth Southgate is likely to be rewarded with an extended contract for steering the national side to its best showing at a football World Cup for nearly 30 years.

Southgate's 2 million euro a year deal is due to finish after the European championships in the summer of 2020.

But after the former England international guided his squad to the semi-final with an insistence on collective patience and technique, there has been a campaign to maintain the principles he has established.

"Gareth has been excellent," said Martin Glenn, head of the Football Association. "We would like to keep him beyond the end of his current contract."

During their stay in Russia, England won a game in the knockout stages for the first time since 2006. They also claimed a penalty shootout victory for the first time following setbacks against Germany in 1990, Argentina in 1998 and Portugal in 2006.

"Southgate really liked the experience of the 2018 World Cup and he feels that the team can go further. That is what is motivating him and his assistants," added Glenn.

Southgate, 47, took over the post from Sam Allardyce in September 2016 after leading the England under-21 side for three years.