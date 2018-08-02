English FA considers extension to Southgate's contract

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
The Fuengirola coast in Spain in 2006.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    Cinefile
    Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Champions of the World!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports

English FA considers extension to Southgate's contract

By
media Gareth Southgate, who made 57 appearances for England, took over as England coach in 2016 and has led the side to their best World Cup performance since 1990. Reuters/Carl Recine

English football's governing body said on Thursday that England coach Gareth Southgate is likely to be rewarded with an extended contract for steering the national side to its best showing at a football World Cup for nearly 30 years.

Southgate's 2 million euro a year deal is due to finish after the European championships in the summer of 2020.

But after the former England international guided his squad to the semi-final with an insistence on collective patience and technique, there has been a campaign to maintain the principles he has established.

"Gareth has been excellent," said Martin Glenn, head of the Football Association. "We would like to keep him beyond the end of his current contract."

During their stay in Russia, England won a game in the knockout stages for the first time since 2006. They also claimed a penalty shootout victory for the first time following setbacks against Germany in 1990, Argentina in 1998 and Portugal in 2006.

"Southgate really liked the experience of the 2018 World Cup and he feels that the team can go further. That is what is motivating him and his assistants," added Glenn.

Southgate, 47, took over the post from Sam Allardyce in September 2016 after leading the England under-21 side for three years.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.