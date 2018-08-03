RFI in 15 languages

 

International report
Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
The Fuengirola coast in Spain in 2006.
 
Lampard begins competitive life as Derby manager

media Frank Lampard was one of the most decorated English footballers of his generation before moving into management. Reuters/Ed Sykes

If Frank Lampard is half as good a manager as he was a player, then he'll be fine. Between 2005 and 2013 Lampard was a key part of the Chelsea sides that won 13 domestic and European trophies. And on Friday night his Derby County side start their second division campaign at Reading.

Derby's glory years under Brian Clough date back to the early 1970s. Clough and his assistant, Peter Taylor, combined to take the unheralded East Midlands side to two First Division tiles in three years.

Lampard's halcyon days came under Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Roberto di Matteo. His long range goals became the stuff of Chelsea legend and his vision launched myriad attacks. He was also a regular presence in England sides before stepping down from international duties after the 2014 World Cup.

"I know what I did as a player counts for nothing at this point," Lampard told Rams TV - Derby County's in-house TV station. "Of course, the career I had was a factor in me getting the manager's job but now I'm here, I'll be judged solely on what we do, the results that we get and what we do for the club as a whole."

On accepting the post as Derby manager in May, Lampard admitted he missed "the bug of football".

Whether he will be overwrought after 46 league games over nine months, remains to be seen.

"I've garnered good knowledge over the years after playing under some good managers and hopefully I can pass that on," Lampard added.

The game will have extra spice. Paul Clement, the Reading manager, was Ancelotti's assistant while he was at Chelsea and Friday night's clash will be his first competitive encounter against Derby since they sacked him in February 2016.

"I worked with Paul at Chelsea for a couple of years," said Lampard. "They had a disappointing time last season but the year before that, they were in the play-off final to go up to the Premier League.

"We'll be away from home and we'll be coming up against a good side and we'll have to be absolutely spot on in terms of what we want to do."

