Murray hits out at Washington schedule after marathon match

Former world number one Andy Murray attacked the organisers of the Washington Open for poor scheduling after his last 16 match against Marius Copil ended at 3.00am on Friday morning.

Murray, 31, who is playing in his first hardcourt event after an 11-month injury layoff, took three hours to oust Copil who is ranked at 93 in the world.

After the 6-7 6-3 7-6 victory - his third three-set win in four days - Murray said: "I don't think I should be put in a position like that. Finishing matches at 3.00am isn't good for anyone involved in the event, players, TV, fans, anyone."

The match was put on at midnight after a fourth day of rain delays.

"When you're expected to come back and perform the next day, I think that's unreasonable. That's something the tour needs to look at," Murray said.

The three time Grand Slam champion will play a quarter-final against 19-year-old Australian Alex De Minaur who beat the 11th seed Steve Johnson in straight sets.

"Not playing the quarter-final is possible," added Murray. "I don't know how players are expected to recover from that. It's like playing two matches in a day. I'm not sure how well I'll recover from that."

After the final point, Murray went to his chair, buried his face in a towel and wept.

"Not a whole lot to explain, really," he said. "It was all the emotions coming out at the end of an extremely long day and a long match.

Top seed Alex Zverev continued the defence of his title with a 6-3 7-5 win over his older brother, Sascha.

"We had a great time," Alex said of their first meeting on the ATP tour. "I was happy and enjoying the moment. I hope we meet again someday in a final."

"When we came back to the benches I had to fight back my tears," said Mischa. "It was a big day, big match. It was very emotional for me. It was just a great day."