Murray hits out at Washington schedule after marathon match

Murray, 31, who is playing in his first hardcourt event after an 11-month injury layoff, took three hours to oust Copil who is ranked at 93 in the world.
After the 6-7 6-3 7-6 victory - his third three-set win in four days - Murray said: "I don't think I should be put in a position like that. Finishing matches at 3.00am isn't good for anyone involved in the event, players, TV, fans, anyone."
The match was put on at midnight after a fourth day of rain delays.
"When you're expected to come back and perform the next day, I think that's unreasonable. That's something the tour needs to look at," Murray said.
The three time Grand Slam champion will play a quarter-final against 19-year-old Australian Alex De Minaur who beat the 11th seed Steve Johnson in straight sets.
"Not playing the quarter-final is possible," added Murray. "I don't know how players are expected to recover from that. It's like playing two matches in a day. I'm not sure how well I'll recover from that."
After the final point, Murray went to his chair, buried his face in a towel and wept.
"Not a whole lot to explain, really," he said. "It was all the emotions coming out at the end of an extremely long day and a long match.
Top seed Alex Zverev continued the defence of his title with a 6-3 7-5 win over his older brother, Sascha.
"We had a great time," Alex said of their first meeting on the ATP tour. "I was happy and enjoying the moment. I hope we meet again someday in a final."
"When we came back to the benches I had to fight back my tears," said Mischa. "It was a big day, big match. It was very emotional for me. It was just a great day."