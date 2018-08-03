Murray hits out at Washington schedule after marathon match

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
The Fuengirola coast in Spain in 2006.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/03 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/03 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/03 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/03 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/03 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/03 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/03 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/03 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/03 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/03 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    Cinefile
    Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Champions of the World!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa wins presidential election

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been declared reelected. Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has dismissed what he called the "unverified fake results".

Sports
Sport Tennis Andy Murray United States

Murray hits out at Washington schedule after marathon match

By
media Andy Murray has dropped from world number one to 830 in the ATP rankings following his hip injury. RFI/Pierre René-Worms

Former world number one Andy Murray attacked the organisers of the Washington Open for poor scheduling after his last 16 match against Marius Copil ended at 3.00am on Friday morning.

Murray, 31, who is playing in his first hardcourt event after an 11-month injury layoff, took three hours to oust Copil who is ranked at 93 in the world.

After the 6-7 6-3 7-6 victory - his third three-set win in four days - Murray said: "I don't think I should be put in a position like that. Finishing matches at 3.00am isn't good for anyone involved in the event, players, TV, fans, anyone."

The match was put on at midnight after a fourth day of rain delays.

"When you're expected to come back and perform the next day, I think that's unreasonable. That's something the tour needs to look at," Murray said.

The three time Grand Slam champion will play a quarter-final against 19-year-old Australian Alex De Minaur who beat the 11th seed Steve Johnson in straight sets.

"Not playing the quarter-final is possible," added Murray. "I don't know how players are expected to recover from that. It's like playing two matches in a day. I'm not sure how well I'll recover from that."

After the final point, Murray went to his chair, buried his face in a towel and wept.

"Not a whole lot to explain, really," he said. "It was all the emotions coming out at the end of an extremely long day and a long match.

Top seed Alex Zverev continued the defence of his title with a 6-3 7-5 win over his older brother, Sascha.

"We had a great time," Alex said of their first meeting on the ATP tour. "I was happy and enjoying the moment. I hope we meet again someday in a final."

"When we came back to the benches I had to fight back my tears," said Mischa. "It was a big day, big match. It was very emotional for me. It was just a great day."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.