England claim first Test against India

By
media Sam Curran was named man-of-the-match for his performance with bat and ball. Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Ben Stokes took three wickets on Saturday, including the prize of India captain Virat Kohli to help England bowl out India for 162 and win the first Test by 31 runs.

India resumed the fourth day on 110 for five - 84 runs shy of victory - with Kohli poised menacingly on 43 and Dinesh Karthik unbeaten on 18.

But off the sixth ball of the day James Anderson captured Karthik for 20. He was caught at second slip by Dawid Malan who atoned for three dropped catches.

Kohli then completed his half century when he glanced Anderson down to fine leg, the fourth four of his innings, to spark chants of: "Kohli!, Kohli!, Kohli!" from spectators.

However, within minutes it was the England supporters who were crowing. Stokes claimed Kohli lbw for 51 with just his third ball of the day. Kohli asked the video umpires to review the decision but it was upheld.

Three balls later, Stokes had Mohammed Shami caught behind without making a run.

Curran man of the match

Stokes ended the match when Hardik Pandya was caught at first slip by Alastair Cook.

Pandya's departure for 31 left Stokes with innings figures of four for 40 in 14.2 overs. However, teammate Sam Curran was named man of the match after the 20-year-old starred with both bat and ball.

That England had a target of 194 to defend was largely down to his score of 63 in the second innings.

On the second day of the Test he took four wickets for 74 runs during India's first innings of 274.

“We’ve copped a lot of stick as a team recently and beating a team like India has probably closed a few mouths,” Stokes told Sky Sports after the match.

“Being 1-0 up in a tough five match series, we’re in the box seat,” he added. “Winning those tight games, you cannot underestimate what it gives teams for confidence.”

