Lampard wins first competitive match as a manager

Former Chelsea and England star Frank Lampard enjoyed a winning start to his managerial career on Friday night when Derby County beat Reading with a goal in the dying seconds.

Tom Lawrence headed in the winner in the fourth minute of injury time just as the game - the opening fixture in England's second division - appeared to be heading for a 1-1 draw.

The 24-year-old's slick finish sparked wild celebrations in the away dugout at the Madejski Stadium.

"We have to enjoy this moment. It's incredible character," Lampard, 40, told Sky Sports. "We were poor in the first half. Second half we showed some character.

"I'm sorry for Reading because they really didn't deserve to lose that game, for sure, but we've made our own luck."

Reading, who only avoided relegation on the final day of last season, took the lead in the 52nd minute when Jon Dadi Bodvarsson headed home a Mo Barrow cross.

Derby drew level on the hour when Chelsea loanee Mason Mount drilled in from long distance.