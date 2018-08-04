PSG sweep past Monaco to win French supercup

Angel di Maria scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Monaco 4-0 on Saturday to lift the Trophée des Champions for the eighth time. The curtain raiser to the top flight season in France is normally contested between the league champions and the winner of the Coupe de France.

With PSG having claimed both of those crowns last season, Monaco, as runners-up in Ligue 1 - were the opponents.

Di Maria opened the scoring after 33 minutes direct from a free-kick. Christopher Nkunku added the second just before the pause. Timothy Weah and di Maria added the gloss in the second half.

"I am very happy with the performance," PSG boss Thomas Tuchel told French broadcaster beIN Sports. "We played a good match with a high intensity despite the heat. It was an inexperienced team that worked hard for the win."

Tuchel was able to introduce Neymar into the proceedings for the last 15 minutes. The Brazil international had not appeared for PSG since injuring his foot in February.

"Obviously there are lots of things to work on," Tuchel added. "We've got to get our defensive and attacking lines closer together and press more effectively but that will all come. The players are really still just getting together."

Tuchel, 44, replaced Unai Emery during the summer. The Spaniard had led PSG to seven trophies in his two year reigns. However he failed to steer the side further than the last 16 of the Uefa Champions League.