Williams pulls out of Rogers Cup in Montreal

Former world number one Serena Williams withdrew on Saturday from next week's Rogers Cup in Montreal. Williams, 36, a three time winner of the trophy cited personal reasons for her decision. She will be replaced in the draw by Tatjana Maria.

"Of course, we are disappointed that Serena will not be joining us," said tournament director Eugene Lapierre.

Williams returned to the WTA circuit in March in Indian Wells following a 14 month absence during which she married Alexis Ohanian and gave birth to their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

She made the third round in the Californian desert and reached the second week of Roland Garros before withdrawing with a shoulder injury from her last 16 match against former world number one Maria Sharapova.

Williams recovered to reach the Wimbledon final where she lost to Angelique Kerber. However on Tuesday, Williams endured the most brutal defeat of her 21 year career when Britain's Johanna Konta pulverised her 6-1 6-0 in San Jose.

"I have so many things on my mind that I don't have time to be shocked about a loss where I clearly wasn't at my best," Williams said after that defeat.