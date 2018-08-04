Zverev outlasts Nishikori to reach Washington semis

Defending champion Alexander Zverev came from a set down to beat Kei Nishikori and reach the ATP Washington Open semi-finals. Zverev, 21, who is seeking his third title of the year after Munich and Madrid, dispatched the seventh seed from Japan 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in one hour and 40 minutes

"I felt like I had the more powerful shot," Zverev said. "That worked out well in most of the rallies for me. It was a good high-level match."

Zverev will next play the 10th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas after the 19-year-old Greek eliminated the third seed David Goffin 6-3 6-4 in 74 minutes.

"I'm superhappy I got this win in two sets and saved some energy," Tsitsipas said. "I was serving very well. Confidence plays a very important role in my game so getting early breaks was super important."

Alex De Minaur, another 19-year-old, reached the semi-finals by a walkover when former world number one Andy Murray withdrew. The Briton, who is returning from an 11-month injury lay-off, cited fatigue following three matches which went to three sets.

Murray, who also pulled out of next week's Toronto Masters event, was in only his third event back.

"I'm exhausted after playing so much over the last four days, having not competed on the hard courts for 18 months," Murray said. "I also need to be careful and to listen to my body as I come back from a long-term injury.

"I'm gutted not to be playing. There are lots of positives to take from this week so I'll take some time to rest and recover and then head to Cincinnati early to prepare and get ready."