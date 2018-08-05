Aguero stars in Manchester City waltz past Chelsea

Sergio Aguero scored both goals as Premier League champions Manchester City eased past the FA Cup winners Chelsea 2-0 to claim the Community Shield on Sunday. Aguero struck in each half to notch up his 200 th and 201 st goals for City.

The Argentine’s brace blighted the start of Maurizio Sarri’s reign as Chelsea manager. The 59-year-old Italian was drafted in last month to replace Antonio Conte who was sacked after two seasons during which he won the league title and the FA Cup.

"It's not easy to play after such a short time,” said City manager Pep Guardiola of the recovery of players involved in the World Cup.

“It's complicated for all of them but they are so competitive. My hat's off to them.

"We couldn't press enough because the players were absolutely exhausted. But in general we made a good performance. I didn't expect that level of performance."

While the Community Shield serves as the curtain raiser to the top flight season, City and Chelsea have very different ambitions for the impending Premier League campaign, which kicks off on Friday when Manchester United take on Leicester City.

Manchester City are favourites to defend their title and among the leading teams to win the Uefa Champions League. Chelsea, who finished fifth, will be a work in progress under Sarri who was lured from Napoli after steering them to second place in Serie A last season.

"We were not in control of the match,” said Sarri after the defeat. “We have a long way to go. We have to work. It's not easy.”