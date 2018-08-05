Aguero stars in Manchester City waltz past Chelsea

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Invisible Eye, part I
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part I
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    Cinefile
    Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football England

Aguero stars in Manchester City waltz past Chelsea

By
media Sergio Aguero bagged a brace in Manchester City's victory over Chelsea at Wembley. Reuters/John Sibley

Sergio Aguero scored both goals as Premier League champions Manchester City eased past the FA Cup winners Chelsea 2-0 to claim the Community Shield on Sunday. Aguero struck in each half to notch up his 200th and 201st goals for City.

The Argentine’s brace blighted the start of Maurizio Sarri’s reign as Chelsea manager. The 59-year-old Italian was drafted in last month to replace Antonio Conte who was sacked after two seasons during which he won the league title and the FA Cup.

"It's not easy to play after such a short time,” said City manager Pep Guardiola of the recovery of players involved in the World Cup.

“It's complicated for all of them but they are so competitive. My hat's off to them.

"We couldn't press enough because the players were absolutely exhausted. But in general we made a good performance. I didn't expect that level of performance."

While the Community Shield serves as the curtain raiser to the top flight season, City and Chelsea have very different ambitions for the impending Premier League campaign, which kicks off on Friday when Manchester United take on Leicester City.

Manchester City are favourites to defend their title and among the leading teams to win the Uefa Champions League. Chelsea, who finished fifth, will be a work in progress under Sarri who was lured from Napoli after steering them to second place in Serie A last season.

"We were not in control of the match,” said Sarri after the defeat. “We have a long way to go. We have to work. It's not easy.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.