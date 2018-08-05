De Minaur comes back from the brink to advance to Washington final

Alex de Minaur saved four match points on Saturday before emerging victorious over Russia’s Andrey Rublev to advance to the final of the Washington Open. Rublev, claimed the first set 7-5 and led 6-2 in the second set tiebreak. But de Minaur, 19, clawed his way back to parity at 6-6 and eventually prevailed 8-6 to take the semi-final to a decider.

The world number 72 claimed it when he broke Rublev who was serving to level at 5-5.

"It's one of the biggest wins of my career," de Minaur said after the three hour match. "I dug deep and never gave up. I couldn't be prouder of myself.

"I'm probably going to look back on that and not know how I did that. I managed to string along some great points. I had to play some really good points to get myself out of there.”

Top seed and defending champion Alex Zverev will be de Minaur’s next opponent after he swept past the 10th seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4.

The final between 21-year-old Zverev and de Minaur will feature the youngest contestants in an ATP showdown since the 2007 Indian Wells final pitted a 19-year-old Novak Djokovic against a 20-year-old Rafael Nadal.

"This is amazing for tennis," Zverev said. "It's good to see the young guns come up."

Zverev will be seeking his ninth career title and third of the year after Munich and Madrid. "I'm playing great and hopefully I can win," Zverev said. "I hope I get out there and play a good match.”

It will be only the second tour final for de Minaur who lost his first to the Russian Daniil Medvedev in Sydney in January.

The Australian will go into the clash on Sunday aiming to avenge his defeat in five sets during the Davis Cup last 16 in February.

"It was a very tight match," De Minaur recalled of the encounter. "I'm going to have to play some very high-quality tennis.”