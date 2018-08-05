England make two changes for second Test against India

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Invisible Eye, part I
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part I
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    Cinefile
    Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cricket England India

England make two changes for second Test against India

By
media Chris Woakes was included in the England squad for the second Test against India after recovering from a knee injury. Reuters/Andrew Boyers

England’s cricket selectors announced two changes on Sunday for the squad for the second Test against India which starts at Lord’s on 9 August. Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope replace Ben Stokes and Dawid Malan respectively for the five day match in central London.

Stokes took three wickets on Saturday, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli, as England won the first Test at Edgbaston by 31 runs to draw first blood in the five Test series.

Stokes, 27, is unavailable because he will be in court in Bristol, western England, from 6 August to face a charge of affray.

Woakes missed out on a place in the first Test because of concerns over the 29-year-old's fitness following his return from a knee injury.

Ed Smith, England team selector, said: "Ben Stokes is unavailable but Chris Woakes, with some extra matches and practices under his belt, can now return to the England squad after injury."

Malan was omitted after managing just 74 runs in five Test innings this season. He was out for eight and 20 in the first Test and compounded his impotence with the bat with poor fielding.

He twice dropped Kohli before the India skipper had reached 100 in his first innings of 149.

"Dawid has not found his best rhythm this season, and it may be that his game is better suited to overseas conditions," said Smith.

Pope is drafted into the fold after scorching form for the cricket championship leaders Surrey this season.

The 20-year-old has scored 684 runs at an average of 85.50, including three centuries and a top score of 158 not out. "Ollie Pope has made an exceptional start to his first-class career," added Smith.

"He has reached 1,000 first-class runs in just 15 matches and is the first division's stand-out batsman this season.

"The selection panel believes that Ollie's performances and character suggest he is well suited to international cricket."

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.