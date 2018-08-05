England make two changes for second Test against India

England’s cricket selectors announced two changes on Sunday for the squad for the second Test against India which starts at Lord’s on 9 August. Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope replace Ben Stokes and Dawid Malan respectively for the five day match in central London.

Stokes took three wickets on Saturday, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli, as England won the first Test at Edgbaston by 31 runs to draw first blood in the five Test series.

Stokes, 27, is unavailable because he will be in court in Bristol, western England, from 6 August to face a charge of affray.

Woakes missed out on a place in the first Test because of concerns over the 29-year-old's fitness following his return from a knee injury.

Ed Smith, England team selector, said: "Ben Stokes is unavailable but Chris Woakes, with some extra matches and practices under his belt, can now return to the England squad after injury."

Malan was omitted after managing just 74 runs in five Test innings this season. He was out for eight and 20 in the first Test and compounded his impotence with the bat with poor fielding.

He twice dropped Kohli before the India skipper had reached 100 in his first innings of 149.

"Dawid has not found his best rhythm this season, and it may be that his game is better suited to overseas conditions," said Smith.

Pope is drafted into the fold after scorching form for the cricket championship leaders Surrey this season.

The 20-year-old has scored 684 runs at an average of 85.50, including three centuries and a top score of 158 not out. "Ollie Pope has made an exceptional start to his first-class career," added Smith.

"He has reached 1,000 first-class runs in just 15 matches and is the first division's stand-out batsman this season.

"The selection panel believes that Ollie's performances and character suggest he is well suited to international cricket."