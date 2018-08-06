RFI in 15 languages

 

Ireland coach hails hockey heroines

By
media Ireland women's hockey team won their first medal at the world cup since the inaugural event in France in 1974. Photograph/@IreWomenHockey

Graham Shaw, coach of Ireland women's hockey team, praised his squad after their defeat on Sunday to the Netherlands in the World Cup final. "We can be so proud to stand here and say we came second in the world," he said.

"It's an incredible achievement and I think when the girls reflect back they will see what a remarkable achievement this is.

"There's not many people back home in Ireland that can say they have a World silver medal."

Ranked 15th out of the 16 teams competing in the field hockey World Cup, Ireland's mix of amateurs and professionals won two of their three games in the pool stages to finish top of their group. Their fairytale continued with dramatic penalty shoot-out wins over India and Spain in the last eight and and semi-final.

But the Dutch brought them back down to earth with a 6-0 annihilation at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London.

Lidewij Welten gave the Netherlands the lead in the seventh minute. Kelly Jonker doubled the advantage 12 minutes later. Kitty van Male and Malou Pheninckx added the third and fourth two minutes before half-time.

Marloes Keetels and Caia van Maasakker added the gloss at the start of the third quarter.

"They're an outstanding side with world class players," Shaw added.

Ireland will rise to 10th in the world rankings following their surge to the showdown while the Dutch, who claimed a record eighth world title since the inaugural competition in France in 1974, will remain top of the lists.

Netherlands striker Kitty van Male ended the two week tournament as top scorer with eight goals. Her teammate, Kelly Jonker, hit six, Lidewij Welten five and Caia van Maasakker added three goals as the Dutch racked up 35 goals in their six matches during the two week tournament.

Netherlands coach Alyson Annan saluted her title winning team for their performances. "So so proud of these girls, super staff and supporters," she posted on Instagram.

 

