Stokes lost self-control in street brawl, court hears

England international cricketer Ben Stokes lost his self-control and knocked two men unconscious in a street fight last September, a court was told on Monday.

Stokes, 27, who starred on Saturday during England's defeat of India in the first Test, is being tried alongside 27-year-old Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale, 28. They each deny the charge of affray.

Nicholas Corsellis, prosecuting, told a jury at Bristol crown court in south-west England: "During the incident, Mr Stokes lost his control and started to attack with revenge, retaliation or punishment in mind. Well beyond acting in self-defence or defence of another..

"He knocked Mr Hale unconscious and then after time to pause for thought, he did exactly the same to Mr Ali."

Ali was taken to hospital where he was treated for a fractured eye socket.

"This was not a trivial moment of unpleasantness. It was a sustained episode of significant violence that left onlookers shocked at what was taking place," Corsellis said.

"A bottle was used at the beginning by Mr Ali and a broken street sign brought into the fray towards the end by Mr Hale."

Corsellis told the jury of seven men and five women that the three defendants were all young men of promise.

"Ben Stokes, is a professional cricket player who has reached the top of his profession and represented his country. Mr Ali has worked for the emergency services and Mr Hale has served his country in the armed forces.

Corsellis added: "It almost goes without saying, but past success, fame or good deeds does not absolve you from your duty and the law to behave yourself."

Stokes, from Castle Eden, Durham; Ali, from Bristol and Hale, from Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol, are on bail during the trial which is expected to last between five and seven days.