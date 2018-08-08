RFI in 15 languages

 

International report
Discrimination in one of India's biggest Hindu temples
The Rath Yatra chariot journey at the temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri, India on July 14, 2018.
 
Nasa prepares to launch sun probe

media The Parker Solar Probe will provide new data on solar activity and make critical contributions to our ability to forecast space-weather events that impact life on Earth. NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben/CC/Wikimedia

A decades old conundrum is set to be solved this weekend when top Nasa scientsists launch a space craft that will travel 90 million miles to the outer parts of the sun. The Parker Solar probe will blast off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on 11 August.

It will reach speeds of up to 430,000 miles per hour during its three and a half month voyage, and will become the first man-made object to come within four million miles of the sun.

During its seven year mission, the probe will transmit to Earth the answers to questions that have puzzled and divided scientists.

"We really want to understand the physics that's able to heat the sun's atmosphere so it's a thousand times hotter than the sun," said Justin C Kasper, one of the leaders of the project.

Scientists have attached a carbon foam heatshield on the probe to enable the vessel to withstand the battering from megawatts of sunlight which could power a small town.

"Temperatures will get up to 15,000 degrees Celsius," said Kasper. "And the pressure from the light itself is enough to flip the spacecraft round."

The probe - named after the groundbreaking astrophysicist Eugene Parker - will orbit the sun 24 times before making its homecoming in 2025.

