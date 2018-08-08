Stokes was main aggressor in street fight, court hears

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Discrimination in one of India's biggest Hindu temples
The Rath Yatra chariot journey at the temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri, India on July 14, 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part I
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    Cinefile
    Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cricket India England

Stokes was main aggressor in street fight, court hears

By
media Ben Stokes has been accompanied to his trial for affray at Bristol crown court by his wife Clare Ratcliffe. Reuters/Peter Nicholls

England international cricketer Ben Stokes was the main aggressor in a brawl in a street outside a nightclub, a court was told on Wednesday.

Stokes, 27, who had been to the Mbargo club with teammates to celebrate England's victory over the West Indies in a one-day international match, is accused of knocking out Ryan Ali with one punch and fighting with Ryan Hale.

Stokes, of Castle Eden, Durham; Ali, of Bristol; and Hale, of Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol, all deny a joint charge of affray.

Mark Spure, an off-duty police community support officer said that after he left the nightclub he spotted three to five people involved in a scuffle on a nearby street.

In a statement, Spure said he had tried to separate Stokes and Ali, while others  rowed behind him.

"The individual seemed to be the main aggressor or was progressing forward trying to get to another individual," Spure told Bristol crown court.

"In my statement I describe him as a gentleman with ginger or light brown hair. He had a green T-shirt on."

Ali, the court was told, seemed to be trying to back away before he was punched by Stokes.

Spure said he had tried to move Ali out of the road, as there were passing cars, but he was completely unable to move.

The jury heard he then identified Stokes to police officers, who arrested the cricketer.

Stokes told police after he had been arrested that he had acted in self-defence when he punched Ali and Hale, after seeing them verbally abuse two gay men.

"These men were speaking to the gay guys in what I would call a harsh and abusive way," Stokes's statement said.

"It was homophobic in nature. It wasn't at all like banter.

Stokes told police Ali approached him while holding a bottle and he believed he was going to be assaulted.

The trial continues.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.