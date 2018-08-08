Stokes was main aggressor in street fight, court hears

England international cricketer Ben Stokes was the main aggressor in a brawl in a street outside a nightclub, a court was told on Wednesday.

Stokes, 27, who had been to the Mbargo club with teammates to celebrate England's victory over the West Indies in a one-day international match, is accused of knocking out Ryan Ali with one punch and fighting with Ryan Hale.

Stokes, of Castle Eden, Durham; Ali, of Bristol; and Hale, of Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol, all deny a joint charge of affray.

Mark Spure, an off-duty police community support officer said that after he left the nightclub he spotted three to five people involved in a scuffle on a nearby street.

In a statement, Spure said he had tried to separate Stokes and Ali, while others rowed behind him.

"The individual seemed to be the main aggressor or was progressing forward trying to get to another individual," Spure told Bristol crown court.

"In my statement I describe him as a gentleman with ginger or light brown hair. He had a green T-shirt on."

Ali, the court was told, seemed to be trying to back away before he was punched by Stokes.

Spure said he had tried to move Ali out of the road, as there were passing cars, but he was completely unable to move.

The jury heard he then identified Stokes to police officers, who arrested the cricketer.

Stokes told police after he had been arrested that he had acted in self-defence when he punched Ali and Hale, after seeing them verbally abuse two gay men.

"These men were speaking to the gay guys in what I would call a harsh and abusive way," Stokes's statement said.

"It was homophobic in nature. It wasn't at all like banter.

Stokes told police Ali approached him while holding a bottle and he believed he was going to be assaulted.

The trial continues.