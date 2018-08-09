Chelsea sign Kepa Arrizabalaga for record 80m euros

Kepa Arrizabalaga became the world's most expensive goalkeeper on Wednesday when Chelsea paid 80 million euros for his transfer from Athletic Bilbao. The 23-year-old Spain international joins the west Londoners on a seven-year contract.

Thibaut Courtois, the first choice Chelsea goalkeeper, will move to Real Madrid for around 40 million euros.

“It’s a very important decision for me, for my career, and also for my personal life,” Kepa said. “So many things attracted me to the club, all the titles the club has won, the other players, the city, the English Premier League. It’s an accumulation of things, and I am very glad Chelsea has decided to trust me and to take me in as well.”

The move for Arrizabalaga became increasingly urgent on Tuesday after Courtois refused to report for training for a second consecutive day following his vacation after the World Cup. The Belgium international was deemed the best goalkeeper during the tournament as the side finished third.

Courtois, 26, had been agitating for a move to the Spanish capital for personal reasons. He spent three seasons at Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014 and wanted to return to be closer to his two children.

Arrizabalaga, whose fees eclipses the 75 million euros Liverpool paid for Roma's Alisson in July, nearly moved to Real Madrid in January. The Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane vetoed the deal because he did not want to destabilise the dressing room, which was in a Champions League campaign.

Chelsea director, Marina Granovskaia, said: "Kepa is a talent we have admired for a long time and we are extremely excited about his arrival.

"He has already demonstrated fantastic quality and consistency and will be a big part of any success Chelsea have in the coming years.

"His long-term contract reflects the belief we have in him and we look ahead to the coming seasons with an enormous sense of optimism."