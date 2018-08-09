Judge tells jury to clear defendant in Stokes affray trial

The judge overseeing the trial for affray involving the England international cricketer Ben Stokes told the jury on Thursday to clear one of the men accused of brawling with him in a Bristol street last September.

Judge Peter Blair QC, the recorder of Bristol, ruled that there was insufficient evidence against 27-year-old Ryan Hale.

Following an incident outside the Mbargo nightclub, Hale told police he was an innocent bystander when Stokes attacked him after leaving the club.

The court heard that Hale went to fetch a metal pole after being knocked unconscious by Stokes.

Blair told jurors that he had considered whether they would be able to find that Hale used or threatened unlawful violence.

“There hasn’t been any evidence whatsoever that he did so,” Blair said.

“The next thing you see him doing is taking his T-shirt off and putting it under the head of Ryan Ali, who has been knocked senseless to the road surface.

“I have come to the conclusion that I should exercise my responsibility of directing you that there is no case to answer against Ryan Hale, the third defendant.

"Upon analysis of the evidence, in terms of what the law would require to be proven, I have come to the conclusion that you cannot properly convict him of the charge of affray.”

Stokes, 27, from Castle Eden, Durham, and Ali, 28, from Bristol, deny affray.

The hearing continues.