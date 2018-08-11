More Mourinho praise for Pogba as Premier League kicks off

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Invisible Eye, part II
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part II
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part I
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football

More Mourinho praise for Pogba as Premier League kicks off

By
media Paul Pogba in his Manchester United jersey. Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praised Paul Pogba for "putting himself forward for the team" after he captained the side and scored the opening goal in a 2-1 victory over Leicester City on Friday, the first day of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Pogba started at Old Trafford despite returning to training this week following the World Cup, which he won with France in Russia a month ago.

United began strongly at home by winning a second-minute penalty after a handball from Leicester's Daniel Amartey.

Pogba stepped up and placed the ball in the top-right corner above Kasper Schmeichel.

Defender Luke Shaw then scored the first senior goal of his career to double United's lead before a late consolation from Leicester substitute Jamie Vardy.

Pogba lasted 84 minutes before being replaced by Marouane Fellaini, but Mourinho said he did not expect his French talisman to play for so long.

"We thought maximum 60 minutes but he managed over 80. The decision belonged to Paul - I asked him and he made himself available and he was very good.

"Paul's contribution was amazing but the fuel was disappearing."

Pogba meanwhile is trying to forget about his World Cup, which culminated in final success against Croatia in Moscow.

"I did not have any pre-season games - I came back on Monday and so it was very hard for the legs.

"Honestly, winning the World Cup is in the past. I like challenges and I want to progress and win more trophies."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.