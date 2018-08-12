Three goals in 14 minutes seal Monaco victory

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Invisible Eye, part II
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part II
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part I
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football

Three goals in 14 minutes seal Monaco victory

By
media Monaco's forward Jordi Mboulla (L) vies with Nantes midfielder Lucas Lima during the Ligue 1 season-opening match in Nantes, France on August 11, 2018. LOIC VENANCE / AFP

AS Monaco won their first match of the new Ligue 1 season, beating Nantes 3-1 away on Saturday.

Leonardo Jardim's men secured victory after scoring three times in the space of only 14 minutes in the second half.

Rony Lopes struck first in the 69th minute with a header, followed by counter attacking former Manchester City forward Stevan Jovetic. Radamel Falcao added the gloss after being introduced as a substitute.

Meanwhile Emiliano Sala managed an added time consolation for Nantes, who are now managed by Miguel Cardoso.

Monaco came second in the race to win France's top league last season - missing out to eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

PSG play host to Caen on Sunday at the Parc des Princes.

Thomas Tuchel will be without Italy midfielder Marco Verratti following close season surgery.

"He had an operation at the end of last season and he had an up-and-down pre-season," said Tuchel, who replaced Unai Emery this summer.

"Marco has trained very hard but felt a twinge at times so we have to be careful. But there is nothing worrying."

While Verratti will watch from the stand in the capital, one Italian is set to be on the pitch. Gianluigi Buffon joined his compatriot at PSG this summer, and the iconic former Parma and Juventus goalkeeper has already had a significant impact on the squad.

"It is easy with him as he is very professional - a legend.

"He is very humble and very professional - he has a lot of influence on our team," explained Tuchel, who said he is yet to decide if Buffon will be his first choice goalkeeper this season or one of Alphonese Areola or Kevin Trapp.

"They all have the talent to be number one!"

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.