Sevilla threaten Supercopa withdrawal in Barcelona dispute

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Invisible Eye, part II
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part II
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part I
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football

Sevilla threaten Supercopa withdrawal in Barcelona dispute

By
media Sevilla's new coach Pablo Machin gives a press conference at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla, Spain on May 30, 2018. CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP

Sevilla said they may pull out of today's Supercopa de España, or Spanish Super Cup, should opponents Barcelona name in their squad more than three non-EU players.

It follows the Royal Spanish Football Federation stating that there are no non-EU restrictions as the clash is deemed to be "not professional".

Usually in La Liga and Copa del Rey fixtures, only three non-EU players are allowed in a squad.

The Super Cup each year launches the elite Spanish season, pitting the La Liga champions against the Copa del Rey winners. However, because Barca won a domestic double in 2017-18, Sevilla qualify as the Copa runners-up.

For the first time, the Supercopa is being played as a single match this year, as opposed to the usual two-legged format.

The encounter is to be held in Tangier, Morocco.

A Sevilla club statement read: "Sevilla FC is surprised by the RFEF statement only 24 hours before the Super Cup.

"It has stated that as many non-EU players as desired can be registered. In their last notice for the 2018-19 season, only three were due to be permitted, without exception.

"The club's legal department is studying the matter and should FC Barcelona submit a team with more than three non-EU players, it would present possible grounds for withdrawal on account of an improper line-up."

Arturo Vidal, Malcom and Arthur are set to take Barca's three slots. But the club managed by Ernesto Valverde have taken four non-EU players to North Africa, including defender Marlon.

Brazilian Philippe Coutinho is reported to have gained a Portuguese passport this week through his wife. Uruguayan Luis Suarez and Argentine Lionel Messi meanwhile already have EU citizenship due to living in the continent for the required time.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.