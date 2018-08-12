Sevilla threaten Supercopa withdrawal in Barcelona dispute

Sevilla said they may pull out of today's Supercopa de España, or Spanish Super Cup, should opponents Barcelona name in their squad more than three non-EU players.

It follows the Royal Spanish Football Federation stating that there are no non-EU restrictions as the clash is deemed to be "not professional".

Usually in La Liga and Copa del Rey fixtures, only three non-EU players are allowed in a squad.

The Super Cup each year launches the elite Spanish season, pitting the La Liga champions against the Copa del Rey winners. However, because Barca won a domestic double in 2017-18, Sevilla qualify as the Copa runners-up.

For the first time, the Supercopa is being played as a single match this year, as opposed to the usual two-legged format.

The encounter is to be held in Tangier, Morocco.

A Sevilla club statement read: "Sevilla FC is surprised by the RFEF statement only 24 hours before the Super Cup.

"It has stated that as many non-EU players as desired can be registered. In their last notice for the 2018-19 season, only three were due to be permitted, without exception.

"The club's legal department is studying the matter and should FC Barcelona submit a team with more than three non-EU players, it would present possible grounds for withdrawal on account of an improper line-up."

Arturo Vidal, Malcom and Arthur are set to take Barca's three slots. But the club managed by Ernesto Valverde have taken four non-EU players to North Africa, including defender Marlon.

Brazilian Philippe Coutinho is reported to have gained a Portuguese passport this week through his wife. Uruguayan Luis Suarez and Argentine Lionel Messi meanwhile already have EU citizenship due to living in the continent for the required time.