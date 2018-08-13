City to get 'even better" after defeating Arsenal, Guardiola

Pep Guardiola promised that his Manchester City team will continue to improve, as they began their Premier League title defence by beating Arsenal.

City won 2-0 away at London's Emirates Stadium - the first time since 1995 that Arsenal were involved in a competitive match without Arsène Wenger at the helm.

Guardiola's side won comfortably, with goals from Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva.

"We have a lot of players with a lack of condition but we are more than two seasons together and know what to do," Guardiola said.

"We made a good performance in general and day by day we will get better and better. Every season is a major season and this game was complicated but we played at a high level - we created a lot of chances and our performance was good.

"I am privileged to be manager of Manchester City - they have given me a fantastic squad and I cannot complain for one minute."

Arsenal are now coached by former Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery, who felt that the 2-0 loss was harsh on his team.

"The result was 2-0 but I think on the pitch over the 90 minutes we were getting better," he commented.

"The first half we did not play like we wanted and then we spoke at half-time about taking more responsibility for the second half, to do a little more.