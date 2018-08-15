England cricketer Stokes not guilty of affray

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Ben Stokes listens as his lawyer reads a statement outside Bristol Crown Court after he was acquitted of affray in Bristol
REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The England cricketer Ben Stokes was found not guilty of affray in a unanimous decision by a jury after less than three hours of deliberation at the end of a trial at Bristol Crown Court in the United Kingdom.
The 27-year-old had been charged following an incident that took place only hours after a West Indies one-day international in Bristol in September last year.
Codefendant Ryan Ali was also unanimously found not guilty.
Stokes closed his eyes and appeared relieved when the not guilty verdicts were returned.
He shook hands with fellow defendant, Ali, who told waiting media that he was "relieved it was all over".
Stokes still faces possible disciplinary action from the England and Wales Cricket Board.