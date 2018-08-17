Formula 1: Sainz to replace Alonso at McLaren

Carlos Sainz will replace Fernando Alonso at McLaren following the latter’s announcement to retire at the end of this season.

The 23-year-old has signed a multi-year deal with McLaren.

“McLaren Racing today confirms that Carlos Sainz will race for the team in Formula 1 from the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship,” the team said in a statement.

Sainz said he had been eyeing a seat at McLaren for a while.

“I’m delighted to finally be able to confirm that I’ll be a McLaren driver from the 2019 season,” said Sainz, whose best finish was fourth in the 2017 Singapore Grand Prix for Toro Rosso.

“It's something I’ve been looking at for a while and I’m very excited about this next chapter in my career. I’ve been a McLaren fan for as long as I can remember. It’s a great name in the sport with an incredible heritage, and the list of drivers that have raced for McLaren over the years are among the heroes of Formula 1.”

He also said it is special to be following in the footsteps of the two-time world champion Alonso.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said the team had been looking at Sainz as a potential recruit for some time.

“Although he’s just 23, he’ll be starting his fifth season in the sport with us and will bring with him a huge amount of racing experience, both in Formula 1 and with our partner Renault,” he said.