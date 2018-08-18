RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Sport Tennis Novak Djokovic

Cincinnati dream still alive for Djokovic after 2 wins in a day

By
media Novak Djokovic reached his 40th Grand Slam quarter-final at the 2018 French Open in Paris, France. Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic won his second match of the day on Friday to set up a Cincinnati Masters semi-final clash with Marin Cilic.

Djokovic, a five-time finalist in Ohio, is aiming to lift the trophy at the only one of the Masters 1000 series events that he has never won.

The Serbian tenth seed followed up a 2-6 6-3 6-4 third-round defeat of holder Grigor Dimitrov earlier in the day of a rain-wrecked week by beating Milos Raonic 7-5 4-6 6-3.

Djokovic is 9-0 against Canada's Raonic.

"I have played five finals here, so that is pretty okay," Djokovic said.

"But I do wish to win the title, without a doubt - I am here to enjoy a sport that I love, I have got plenty of motivation.

"I am in a good position, so I will take it step by step."

Djokovic had to come from behind in the first and third sets, and helped seal the victory with a break for 5-3 in the third.

"Milos is one of the best servers in the game, just a few points decided the winner," Djokovic said.

"I was fortunate enough to read his serve on several occasions. I am very pleased with the fighting spirit and with staying mentally tough to overcome deficits in both matches."

Cilic put out Spanish 13th seed Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6 6-4.

"I have not played any matches on the centre court," Cilic said. "I feel and I heard that it is completely different, it is much faster.

"Novak is playing really well. He's playing at a very high level and is definitely in good form."

