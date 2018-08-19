RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Sport Athletics

Coleman, Miller-Uibo in Birmingham Diamond League success

By
media US athlete Christian Coleman (R) wins the men's 100m final ahead of Jamaica's Yohan Blake in fourth (L) during the 2018 IAAF Birmingham Diamond League athletics meeting at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on August 18, 2018. BEN STANSALL / AFP

Christian Coleman and Shaunae Miller-Uibo triumphed at the Diamond League in Birmingham on Saturday, as Great Britain and Northern Ireland's European sprint champions Zharnel Hughes and Dina Asher-Smith's returned to compete on home territory.

Despite overcast skies and a strong wind, the world indoor 60 metres champion Coleman and Bahamian Miller-Uibo - who dyed her hair purple - produced eye-catching performances in the men's 100m and women's 200m.

Whilst Asher-Smith and Hughes shall potentially claim more medals in the coming months and years, Team GB's 2012 Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford made his final Diamond League appearance. The injury-hit 31-year-old came in last.

Coleman looked set for a relatively simple victory but both Hughes's compatriot Reece Prescod, who won European 100m silver behind him in Berlin, and the fastest man in the world this year, Noah Lyles, ate into his lead, with Prescod given the same time as the winner of 9.94sec.

"It was a sigh of relief because you never know what to expect when you come back from injury and I got my rhythm back and I came out with the win in a good time," said Coleman.

"It has been a test for me to continually prove myself but I will use this as a learning experience," added the 22-year-old American.

Asher-Smith gave a better account of herself than the European 100m gold medallist Hughes as the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay champion in Berlin finished second behind the Olympic 400m champion Miller-Uibo, who timed a meet record of 22.15sec, with world 200m champion Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands in third.

"The main thing for me was just to have a great curve race and once I put myself into the race off the curve I used my 400 strength to power home," said Miller-Uibo.

"It was a really competitive race and everybody brought their A-game," added the 24-year-old.

Spain's 2016 Olympic 110m hurdles silver medallist Orlando Ortega ran a season's best 13.08sec - the second fastest time this year - beating both Commonwealth champion Ronald Levy and the newly crowned European king Pascal Martinot-Lagarde of France.

