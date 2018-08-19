Djokovic to clash with Federer in Cincinnati final

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
"It’s very nice to go travelling..."
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    "It’s very nice to go travelling..."
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part II
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part I
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Roger Federer Novak Djokovic

Djokovic to clash with Federer in Cincinnati final

By
media Roger Federer (L) and Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon on July 6, 2014. AFP/CARL COURT

Records are up for grabs on Sunday as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic meet in the final of the Cincinnati Masters.

Federer, the seven-time champion in Ohio, bids to increase his tournament leading total as Djokovic seeks to win the only Masters 1000 tournament missing from his impressive titles collection.

Second seed Federer was leading his semi-final 7-6 1-1 when David Goffin retired with an injury. The Belgian required treatment for a shoulder problem after losing the opening set.

Djokovic beat the 2016 winner Marin Cilic 6-4 3-6 6-3 to earn his place in the final.

"I realised that he was not serving very big," Federer said. "But it was only after he was treated that I knew something might be wrong.

"I could see that he was unhappy, but I thought he was going to play on," said the 37-year-old Swiss, who was delighted with the quick progression.

"I am glad that my serve has worked well all week and happy today was fairly easy."

Djokovic leads a rivalry, which dates to 2006, by a slender 23-22 margin, with the Serb winning three of their last four meetings too.

Nevertheless, Federer won their only previous final here in 2015 in straight sets.

"It is tough, I am very pleased to reach the final once more here," Djokovic said.

"It has been a difficult week with rain delays and all that was happening. I have been down in my last three matches but I have come back."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.