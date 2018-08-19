RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Sport Football

Man City "can't buy class" according to Man Utd's Mourinho

By
media Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. Reuters/Andrew Yates

Manchest United manager Jose Mourinho said Saturday that Manchester City "cannot buy class" despite being a "rich club".

The Portuguese has shared his opinion on the multi-million euro documentary All or Nothing, made and distributed by the online giant Amazon.

"I think that you can have a fantastic movie, respecting others - you do not need to be disrespectful," said Mourinho.

For an eight-part video series, multiple film crews were given behind-the-scenes access last season by City, including within the changing rooms during games.

City won the Premier League title with a record haul of one hundred points.

"I have not seen it but I know a few things about the movie," Mourinho said. "My reaction is if you are a rich club you can buy top players, you cannot buy class. That is my first reaction.

"The second reaction is because I am in the movie, I could ask for some royalties."

City could have clinched the league by defeating United at their Etihad Stadium in early April, when they were winning 2-0 in front at half-time. But Mourinho's men turned the clash around, winning 3-2 and preventing City from finishing one of their last matches on a high against their greatest rivals.

The hosts had printed souvenir tee shirts in the hope that they would be victorious that day.

"You know, a movie without me does not sell much. I needed to be there," Mourinho said.

"But if they send me one of the shirts they had in the tunnel when we played there - the shirts that were saying 'we did it on derby day' - then I give up about the royalties."

