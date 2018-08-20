'Incredible condition' Aguero hat-trick in Man City 6-1 thrashing

Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions opened their home campaign with a pre-match display of ticker tape and exploding fireworks, with Aguero continuing the pyrotechnics on the pitch.

"I never saw him like this since I was here," Guardiola said.

"He is in incredible condition with the ball and without the ball."

Aguero, who turned 30 in the close season, now has nine hat-tricks in England's top league. Only Alan Shearer, with 11, has bettered.

City's rampant display at the Etihad Stadium underlined why they are such strong favourites to retain their league crown.

Guardiola's strength is such that Kyle Walker, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling were able to be left on the bench.

Gabriel Jesus and David Silva also scored for the hosts, along with an own goal from Terence Kongolo. Huddersfield's effort at the correct end came through Jon Gorenc Stankovic.

"We started better than last season," said Guardiola.

"We made a good performance in 90 minutes. Last season, Huddersfield played five at the back. We decided today we would play with two strikers."

Next for Man City in the Premier League is a trip to newly promoted Wolves.