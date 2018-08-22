India thrash England to seal third test win

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
Muslim pilgrims visit Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Cinefile
    Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman opens in European cinemas
  • media
    International report
    Controversy over financial donation to Gambian pilgrims
  • media
    International report
    Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
  • media
    International report
    How India’s new Hajj policies affect Muslim women
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    "It’s very nice to go travelling..."
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cricket India England

India thrash England to seal third test win

By
media Cricket - England v India - Third Test - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - August 21, 2018 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of England's Stuart Broad Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childss

India beat England by 203 runs in the third Test at Trent Bridge on Wednesday to cut the home side's lead in the five-match series to 2-1.

India registered a much-needed victory to stay in the series, beating England by 203 runs in the third Test at Nottingham's Trent Bridge ground on Wednesday.

The visitors needed to take just one wicket on the final day. The home side lasted only 17 balls before Jimmy Anderson was caught by Ajinkya Rahane off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin after 10 minutes of play.

This was India's seventh Test match victory in England.

It was also a personal triumph for India captain and man-of-the-match Virat Kohli who made 103 in his side's second innings 352 for seven following the star batsman's first innings 97.

England, whose captain Joe Root won the toss and fielded, slumped to 161 all out in their first innings when they were punished by Hardik Pandya's five for 28.

This win keeps India's hopes alive of becoming just the second team, after a Don Bradman-inspired Australia in 1936/37, to win a five-match Test series from 2-0 down.

There was free admission for spectators at Trent Bridge for a final day that was always unlikely to last very long.

Fans were initially going to be charged a 10-pound entrance fee to watch what could have been just one ball being played as England resumed 311-9, still 210 runs short of an unlikely victory, before being bowled out for 317.

The last two tests promise to be exciting, with the fourth one resuming at Southampton on 30 August.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.