India thrash England to seal third test win

India registered a much-needed victory to stay in the series, beating England by 203 runs in the third Test at Nottingham's Trent Bridge ground on Wednesday.

The visitors needed to take just one wicket on the final day. The home side lasted only 17 balls before Jimmy Anderson was caught by Ajinkya Rahane off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin after 10 minutes of play.

This was India's seventh Test match victory in England.

It was also a personal triumph for India captain and man-of-the-match Virat Kohli who made 103 in his side's second innings 352 for seven following the star batsman's first innings 97.

England, whose captain Joe Root won the toss and fielded, slumped to 161 all out in their first innings when they were punished by Hardik Pandya's five for 28.

This win keeps India's hopes alive of becoming just the second team, after a Don Bradman-inspired Australia in 1936/37, to win a five-match Test series from 2-0 down.

There was free admission for spectators at Trent Bridge for a final day that was always unlikely to last very long.

Fans were initially going to be charged a 10-pound entrance fee to watch what could have been just one ball being played as England resumed 311-9, still 210 runs short of an unlikely victory, before being bowled out for 317.

The last two tests promise to be exciting, with the fourth one resuming at Southampton on 30 August.