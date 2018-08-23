Bundesliga season starts, Champions League first-leg play-offs

The Bundesliga season starts Friday, with Bayern Munich hosting Hoffenheim. Bayern won the last six Bundesliga titles. With a new coach, Niko Kovach, they are expected to win without having spent millions on new players,

Bundesliga bosses have warned that Bayern's dominance risks marginalising the league.

Hoffenheim Coach Julian Nagelsmann said he would try to change that.

Many say the league is not exciting, even really boring, he told a news conference. “So we should all do everything possible to make the league more interesting ... We will attack Bayern at full speed.

“I’m not saying we will be champions; only that we will try. And that starts on Friday.”

Last season's runners-up Schalke 04 are hoping to spice up the season.

They kick off their season at VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund host RB Leipzig a day later.

Champions League

In Champions League play-off round first-leg matches Wednesday, former four-time European Cup winners Ajax beat Dynamo Kiev 3-1.

Donny van de Beek gave Ajax the lead after two minutes. Tomasz Kedziora then scored for the Ukrainians, before Hakim Ziyech put Ajax ahead again and Dushan Tadic made the third goal.

AEK Athens, who overcame Celtic in the previous round, won 2-1 against Vidi FC in Hungary.

Croatians Dinamo Zagreb drew 1-1 against the Swiss Young Boys.

Later Thursday Celtic face Suduva, among a slew of Europa league matches.