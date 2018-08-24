Ikee claims record sixth swimming gold

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
Muslim pilgrims visit Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    How Mozambique is combatting high child marriage and teen pregnancy
  • media
    International report
    Controversy over financial donation to Gambian pilgrims
  • media
    International report
    Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
  • media
    International report
    How India’s new Hajj policies affect Muslim women
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    "It’s very nice to go travelling..."
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Jakarta Swimming Indonesia China

Ikee claims record sixth swimming gold

By
media Rikako Ikee celebrates winning the Women's 50m Freestyle event. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee stormed to a sixth swimming gold medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta even as China continued to dominate the overall medals tally.

The 18-year-old became the first woman to win six medals at the Asian Games after she won the 50-metres freestyle sprint ahead of China’s Liu Xiang.

Japan and China finished with 19 swimming gold medals each after six days, with the Japanese ahead in the overall medal count by 52 to 50.

China leads the medals tally with 66 gold medals. Japan and South Korea are in second and third place with 29 and 22 golds respectively.

National record for North Korea

In weightlifting 24-year-old Kim Hyo Sim pulled off a big upset in the 63kg class women’s weightlifting competition as she beat her experienced compatriot and Olympic silver medallist Choe Hyo Sim.

With this win North Korea swept to a national-record fifth weightlifting gold and claimed their their first ever Asian Games women's one-two in the sport.

First doping case of 2018

Turkmenistan wrestler Rustem Nazarov was kicked out of the Games for failing a pre-tournament drugs test, becoming the Games’ first doping casualty.

The 24-year-old tested positive for the banned masking agent furosemide.

The Olympic Council of Asia issued a statement saying Nazarov “has been disqualified from the 18th Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games 2018 ... and his results during the competition held on 19 August annulled”.

Six athletes tested positive at the 2014 Asian Games.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.