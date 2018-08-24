Ikee claims record sixth swimming gold

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee stormed to a sixth swimming gold medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta even as China continued to dominate the overall medals tally.

The 18-year-old became the first woman to win six medals at the Asian Games after she won the 50-metres freestyle sprint ahead of China’s Liu Xiang.

Japan and China finished with 19 swimming gold medals each after six days, with the Japanese ahead in the overall medal count by 52 to 50.

China leads the medals tally with 66 gold medals. Japan and South Korea are in second and third place with 29 and 22 golds respectively.

National record for North Korea

In weightlifting 24-year-old Kim Hyo Sim pulled off a big upset in the 63kg class women’s weightlifting competition as she beat her experienced compatriot and Olympic silver medallist Choe Hyo Sim.

With this win North Korea swept to a national-record fifth weightlifting gold and claimed their their first ever Asian Games women's one-two in the sport.

First doping case of 2018

Turkmenistan wrestler Rustem Nazarov was kicked out of the Games for failing a pre-tournament drugs test, becoming the Games’ first doping casualty.

The 24-year-old tested positive for the banned masking agent furosemide.

The Olympic Council of Asia issued a statement saying Nazarov “has been disqualified from the 18th Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games 2018 ... and his results during the competition held on 19 August annulled”.

Six athletes tested positive at the 2014 Asian Games.