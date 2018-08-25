Hamilton grabs pole position for Belgian GP

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Turkey’s election results
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Turkey’s election results
  • media
    International report
    How Mozambique is combatting high child marriage and teen pregnancy
  • media
    International report
    Controversy over financial donation to Gambian pilgrims
  • media
    International report
    Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
  • media
    International report
    How India’s new Hajj policies affect Muslim women
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Formula 1 Belgium Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton grabs pole position for Belgian GP

By
media Lewis Hamilton (right) will start from pole ahead of Sebastian Vettel (left) at the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position ahead of title rival Sebastian Vettel at the end of a rain-affected qualifying session of the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Mercedes driver produced the fastest lap in the dying seconds of the session, three-fourths of a second faster than Ferrari’s Vettel.

“That was one of the toughest (laps) I can remember,” said Hamilton who set a record for most number of pole positions (five) at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Esteban Ocon took third place for the new Force India team under new ownership, ahead of teammate Sergio Perez and Romain Grosjean of Haas.

Kimi Raikkonen, in the second Ferrari, ended up sixth ahead of the two Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.

Kevin Magnussen, in the second Haas, was ninth and Valtteri Bottas, in the second Mercedes, 10th.

Bottas will start the race from the back of the grid after collecting grid penalties for taking a new engine.

Hamilton leads the championship ahead of Vettel by 24 points.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.