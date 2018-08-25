Iran’s Moradi breaks longest-standing weightlifting world record

Sohrab Moraid won the men’s 94kg gold after breaking weightlifting's longest standing world record at the Asian Games on Saturday.

Moradi lifted 189kg in the snatch discipline to better the world record set at 188kg by Greece's Akakios Kakiasvilis in 1999.

The 29-year-old now has a complete set of world records, having already set the marks for the clean and jerk (233kg) and total weight (417kg) in the men's light heavyweight division.

Qatar got its first weightlifting medal as Fares Elbakh took silver while Thailand’s Sumpradit Sarat bagged the bronze.

Istomin wins men’s tennis gold

Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin won men’s tennis gold on Saturday after beating China’s Wu Yibing 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) on Saturday.

Istomin, who is ranked 75th in the world, received automatic qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Istomin made waves last year at the Australian Open when he stunned defending champion Novak Djokovic in the first round.

Unified Korea claims dragon boat bronze

An all-Korean team featuring athletes from North and South Korea won dragon boat bronze for their first medal at the Asian Games on Saturday.

The team, competing together after a rapid improvement in cross-border relations, came in behind China and Indonesia.

Nehwal sails into badminton quarters

India’s Saina Nehwal reached the quarterfinals of women’s badminton singles event after beating Indonesian teenager Fitriani 21-6, 21-14 in just 31 minutes.

Japan’s top shuttler Akane Yamaguchi also faced no trouble in seeing off Afghanistan’s Lidaa Saraj 21-0, 21-3 in just 17 minutes.

In the men’s section, Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie stunned top seed and world no 2 Shi Yuqi in the first round of women’s badminton. Christie prevailed 21-19, 19-21, 21-17 after a one-hour eight-minute battle.

In another upset, Hong Kong’s Vincent Wong Wing Ki stunned world no 8 Kidambi Srikanth of India 23-21, 21-19 in the first round of the men’s competition.