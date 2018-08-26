Medvedev becomes first Russian Winston-Salem winner

Danill Medvedev became the first Russian champion in Winston-Salem tournament history, defeating American Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-4 for his second career ATP title.

Medvedev won all 12 sets he played in North Carolina ahead of the start of the final grand slam event of the year, the US Open.

"In my first match I was up 6-4, 5-0 and the guy [Mirza Bašić] came back to 5-4, his serve. I was then thinking, how am I going to play six matches to win this tournament," said Medvedev.

"I was tired, it was hot, it was humid. I thought that this tournament is not for me - I am only here for one hour and I am already almost cramping. But that is how tennis is and I am so happy to win the title."

Medvedev was too much for Johnson at the net where the Russian won 12 of 13 points, also firing 20 winners and making only 12 unforced errors to 28 in the 84-minute match.

"It is funny," Medvedev said. "Before the tournament I was trying to decide if I should play here or go get some rest and training before the US Open. But, of course, I think now I would have regretted not coming here."

Johnson meanwhile attempted to become the first American in eight years to win titles on three different surfaces in a season.

Medvedev's championship opponent, 28, won the US Men's Clay Court Championship title in Houston in April and the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships on grass in Rhode Island in July.

"I was really was hoping to be last man standing today," said Johnson.

"He played really well, did not make many errors and unfortunately it was not my best day of tennis.

"I did not find a way to get it done on some of the big points and hopefully I will clean up a few things when I play at the US Open."