Urgent
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president

Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn in as Zimbabwe's president at a ceremony in Harare. He succeeds Robet Mugabe who was toppled by the military after ruling the country since independence. The High Court this week rejected an opposition attempt to annul this year's election result.

Sports
Football Sport Liverpool

Top of Premier League Liverpool have more to offer, Klopp

By
media Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates with Alisson after the match Reuters

Jurgen Klopp insists that he has "a lot more work to do" despite Liverpool moving to top of the Premier League, following Liverpool's third victory in three league matches this season - a 1-0 victory at Anfield against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Egypt international Mohamed Salah - scorer of 32 Premier League goals in 2017/18 - was on target in the first half on Merseyside.

"Nobody doubts we deserved the three points and that is the important thing," said Klopp.

"Pep Guardiola said this week the players are still not 100 percent fit and that is how it is.

"You cannot give no summer break, a very short preseason and then say be at your best. These games are the best sessions we have to get fit.

"I knew before the game I had a lot of work to do and maybe now you know it as well."

Two points clear of Man City

Liverpool remain the only club in England's top division with a 100-percent record after three games, two points clear of reigning champions Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's men were held to a 1-1 draw at Molineux by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The hosts took the lead close to the hour mark after defender Willy Boly's attempted diving header went in off his hand from Joao Moutinho's free kick.

City had an appeal for a penalty turned down following a Ruben Neves challenge on David Silva, then drawing level through Aymeric Laporte's first City goal, a header from a free kick from Ilkay Gundogan.

"It was a very good point. We created chances but their keeper made saves, so today we draw. No complaints," said Guardiola in a BBC television interview.

"We were not solid defensively today, that is why we conceded a few chances to them.

"But in general, the game - considering the quality of the opponent - was good. We have to give credit."

