Salimikordasiabi wins weightlifting gold to match record

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Turkey’s election results
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/27 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/27 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Turkey’s election results
  • media
    International report
    How Mozambique is combatting high child marriage and teen pregnancy
  • media
    International report
    Controversy over financial donation to Gambian pilgrims
  • media
    International report
    Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
  • media
    International report
    How India’s new Hajj policies affect Muslim women
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Asian Games Jakarta

Salimikordasiabi wins weightlifting gold to match record

By
media Iran's Behdad Salimikordasiabi attempts a lift during the Asian Games in Jakarta. CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP

Iran’s Behdad Salimikordasiabi became the third weightlifter in history to win a gold in three Asian Games after defeating his compatriot Saeid Alihosseini in the superheavyweight category on Monday.

Salimikordasiabi, who won gold at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014, lifted a combined weight of 461 kg, opened with a snatch of 208kg and sealing the win with a final clean and jerk of 253kg.

Alihosseini lifted 456 kg ahead of Rustam Djangabaev of Uzbekistan who claimed bronze with a lift of 455 kg.

Salimikordasiabi equalled the records set by South Korean Kim Tae-Hyun who won gold in 1990, 1994 and 1998 and Iranian Mohammad Nassiri who triumphed in lightweight categories in 1966, 1970 and 1974.

Badminton: Cristie storms into final

In badminton, local favourite Jonatan Christie stormed into the men’s singles after beating Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 21-15, 15-21, 21-19. He faces Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen who edged out Indonesia’s Sinisuka Ginting 16-21, 23-21, 21-17.

In the women’s section, India’s PV Sindhu defeated second-seeded Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 to set up a final against Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan.

Tzu-ying prevailed over India’s Saina Nehwal 21-17, 21-14.

In the women’s doubles final, the China’s Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan clinched gold after defeating Japan’s Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi 22-20, 22-20.

China also won the mixed doubles gold after Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong defeated Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 21-8, 21-15.

Su wins 100m gold

Su Bingtian won the men’s 100 metres gold in a competition record of 9.92 seconds, beating Nigeria-born Qatari Tosin Ogunode.

Ryota Yamagata took bronze.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.