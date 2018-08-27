Salimikordasiabi wins weightlifting gold to match record

Iran’s Behdad Salimikordasiabi became the third weightlifter in history to win a gold in three Asian Games after defeating his compatriot Saeid Alihosseini in the superheavyweight category on Monday.

Salimikordasiabi, who won gold at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014, lifted a combined weight of 461 kg, opened with a snatch of 208kg and sealing the win with a final clean and jerk of 253kg.

Alihosseini lifted 456 kg ahead of Rustam Djangabaev of Uzbekistan who claimed bronze with a lift of 455 kg.

Salimikordasiabi equalled the records set by South Korean Kim Tae-Hyun who won gold in 1990, 1994 and 1998 and Iranian Mohammad Nassiri who triumphed in lightweight categories in 1966, 1970 and 1974.

Badminton: Cristie storms into final

In badminton, local favourite Jonatan Christie stormed into the men’s singles after beating Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 21-15, 15-21, 21-19. He faces Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen who edged out Indonesia’s Sinisuka Ginting 16-21, 23-21, 21-17.

In the women’s section, India’s PV Sindhu defeated second-seeded Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 to set up a final against Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan.

Tzu-ying prevailed over India’s Saina Nehwal 21-17, 21-14.

In the women’s doubles final, the China’s Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan clinched gold after defeating Japan’s Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi 22-20, 22-20.

China also won the mixed doubles gold after Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong defeated Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 21-8, 21-15.

Su wins 100m gold

Su Bingtian won the men’s 100 metres gold in a competition record of 9.92 seconds, beating Nigeria-born Qatari Tosin Ogunode.

Ryota Yamagata took bronze.