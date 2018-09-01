RFI in 15 languages

 

Mexico’s election results
 
Sports
Cricket England India Sport

Ali leads England’s fightback against India

By
media India's Ravichandran Ashwin is bowled out by England's Moeen Ali Action Ali Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Moeen Ali claimed five wickets to bring England on level terms with India on the second day of the fourth Test match at Southampton.

The off spinner triggered a middle order batting collapse by claiming four quick wickets.

At one stage India looked comfortable as Cheteshwar Pujara, who remained unbeaten on 132, and Virat Kohli shared a third wicket partnership of 92 runs.

However, after Kohli’s dismissal for 46, India lost the next five wickets for 53 runs with Ali claiming four of them.

India managed to overhaul England’s first innings total of 246 runs thanks to Pujara’s partnerships with Mohammed Shami and Jaspreet Bumrah for the last two wickets that yielded 77 runs. The Indian innings ended on 273 runs.

For England, Stuart Broad claimed three wickets while Sam Curran and Ben Stokes had one wicket each.

Opening batsmen Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings remained unbeaten at stumps with England scoring six runs in their second innings.

England lead the five match series 2-1.

