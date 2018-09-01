RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Serena Williams Sport Tennis Venus Williams Rafael Nadal

Serena wins Williams sisters’ battle at the US Open

By
media Serena Williams serves to Venus Williams at the US Open Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS

Serena Williams powered past her elder sister Venus 6-1, 6-2 to reached the fourth round of the US Open. The 17th-seeded Serena, who is chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, needed just 72 minutes to wrap up the match.

“Absolutely, this was my best match since I returned,” said Serena, who hit 34 winners and 10 aces.

In other women’s singles matches, third seed Sloane Stephens beat former world no 1 Victoria Azarenka, Elina Svitolina overcame the challenge of Wang Qiang and Elise Mertens defeated Barbora Strycova.

Khachanov challenges Nadal

In the men’s section Rafael Nadal survived a scare from Karen Khachanov to prevail 5-7, 7-5, 7-6, 7-6 in their third round match.

At one stage Nadal looked on the verge of being two sets down as Khachanov was leading 5-3 in the second set.

However, the world no 1 dug deep to win the next four games of the set. Nadal won the next two sets on tie break to reach the fourth round.

Former US open champion Juan Martin del Potro too had to battle past Fernando Verdasco 7-5, 7-6, 6-3 while the 2016 US Open champion Stan Wawrinka was defeated by Milas Raonic 7-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The other third round winners include Dominic Thiem, John Isner, Denis Shapovalov and Borna Coric.

