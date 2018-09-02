Federer, Djokovic move into fourth round after straight set wins

Five-time champion Roger Federer moved into the fourth round of the US Open after a straight sets win over Nick Kyrgios. The second seed Swiss, who hit 51 winners, cruised to a 6-4, 6-1, 7-5 win.

Federer takes on John Millman who reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time after defeating Mikhail Kukushkin 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

The match of the day, though, was the titanic battle between the 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic and 19-year-old Alex de Minaur. The four-hour long match went for five sets with Cilic pulled off a 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 victory.

“Incredible fighting spirit,” Cilic said of de Minaur. Cilic now faces David Goffin in the round of 16.

Two-time winner Novak Djokovic thumped Richard Gasquet 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 to book a meeting with Joao Sousa who battled through a 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 win over Lucas Pouille.

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev was shocked by Philippe Kohlschreiber in four sets 6-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3. Kohlschreiber will take on Kei Nishikori, who downed Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

In the women’s category, seeds continued to tumble. Fourth seed and 2016 US Open winner Angelique Kerber lost to Dominika Cibulkova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Kerber's defeat followed the early exits of world number one Simona Halep and No 2 Caroline Wozniacki.

Fifth seed Petra Kvitova was ousted 7-5, 6-1 by Aryna Sabalenka while sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia was beaten 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 by Carla Suarez Navarro.