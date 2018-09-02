RFI in 15 languages

 

Mexico’s election results
 
Federer, Djokovic move into fourth round after straight set wins

Roger Federer reached the fourth round of the US Open after beating Nick Kyrgios in straight sets.

Five-time champion Roger Federer moved into the fourth round of the US Open after a straight sets win over Nick Kyrgios. The second seed Swiss, who hit 51 winners, cruised to a 6-4, 6-1, 7-5 win.

Federer takes on John Millman who reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time after defeating Mikhail Kukushkin 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

The match of the day, though, was the titanic battle between the 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic and 19-year-old Alex de Minaur. The four-hour long match went for five sets with Cilic pulled off a 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 victory.

“Incredible fighting spirit,” Cilic said of de Minaur. Cilic now faces David Goffin in the round of 16.

Two-time winner Novak Djokovic thumped Richard Gasquet 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 to book a meeting with Joao Sousa who battled through a 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 win over Lucas Pouille.

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev was shocked by Philippe Kohlschreiber in four sets 6-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3. Kohlschreiber will take on Kei Nishikori, who downed Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

In the women’s category, seeds continued to tumble. Fourth seed and 2016 US Open winner Angelique Kerber lost to Dominika Cibulkova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Kerber's defeat followed the early exits of world number one Simona Halep and No 2 Caroline Wozniacki.

Fifth seed Petra Kvitova was ousted 7-5, 6-1 by Aryna Sabalenka while sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia was beaten 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 by Carla Suarez Navarro.

