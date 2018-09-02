RFI in 15 languages

 

Mbappé scores before getting sent off in PSG's win against Nîmes

France’s world cup hero Kylian Mbappé was sent off after scoring a crucial goal in Paris Saint-Germain’s win over Nîmes in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Mbappe was shown the red card for lashing out at Nîmes’ Teji Savanier following a foul. Savanier, too, was given his marching orders.

The star-studded Paris Saint-Germain were cruising in their away tie, racing to a 2-0 lead.

However, Nimes struck back, scoring two goals in two minutes to level the tie.

Then PSG took the lead again as Mbappé struck in the 77Th minute before Edinson Cavani scored PSG’s fourth and final goal in injury time.

However, PSG’s win was dampened as Mbappé was sent off along with Savanier.

Mbappé insisted afterwards he had no regrets.

“If I had to do it again, I would and I would apologise to all the supporters and to everyone,” he said, claiming the initial challenge by Savanier “doesn’t belong on a football field”.

PSG have now won all four Ligue 1 games this season and are three points clear of Dijon who lost 2-0 against Caen.

France’s national coach Didier Deschamps said Mbappé needs to learn self-control.

“He’s going to have to learn to control himself. Kylian is a World Cup winner. I’ll talk with him, he was probably afraid of getting injured,” Deschamps said of the tackle.

“I’m not accusing the Nîmes lot, they have a physical game and Kylian has to live with that. It wasn’t that bad,” France’s World Cup-winning coach said.

