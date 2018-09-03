Tiger Woods awaits US Ryder Cup team decision

Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk will make three of his four wild-card picks after the PGA tournament on Tuesday. Former World Number One Tiger Woods is hoping to make the cut and secure his comeback to professional golf.

Woods may not have automatically qualified for the Cup, which kicks off 28-30 September, but he has secured enough points to warrant the attention of coach Jim Furyk.

The 14-time major champion finished second in the 100th PGA championship last month, stirring the masses to the verge of hysteria in the process.

He also secured second place at the Valspar Championship and led in the Open Championship before fading on the back nine.

Furthermore, his world rankings have drastically improved. From 600 place in 2017, he's now at 26 and that could rise further once Monday's Dell Technologies Championship tournament is out of the way.

Woods was struggling on the greens for a 68 that left him six shots off the pace in Sunday's third round.

Fellow player and admirer Bryson DeChambeau, who outplayed his boyhood idol to the tune of five shots, said he’d welcome a pairing with Tiger Woods at the Ryder Cup, adding that the duo could maybe “intimidate” their opponents.

Woods returned to golf at last year's Hero World Challenge after several knee and back operations, proving he can still play the game at the highest level.

"The future is bright for me," he said Monday.

It will be if he makes the Ryder Cup wildcard selection.

Coach Furyk said: "it would be enormous added-value to have the best player in history on the team."

Furyk will announce three players on Tuesday 4 September, following the Dell Technologies Championship, and the final one will be revealed on Monday 10 September after the BMW Championship.