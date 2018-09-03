Tiger Woods awaits US Ryder Cup team decision

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Clearing landmines in eastern Ukraine, Part 1
Alexey Shaidenkov from the Danish De-mining Group
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/03 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/03 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/03 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/03 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Clearing landmines in eastern Ukraine, Part 1
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Mexico’s election results
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Turkey’s election results
  • media
    International report
    How Mozambique is combatting high child marriage and teen pregnancy
  • media
    International report
    Controversy over financial donation to Gambian pilgrims
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Paris Sport Tiger Woods Golf

Tiger Woods awaits US Ryder Cup team decision

By
media Sep 2, 2018; Norton, MA, USA; Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the third round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC of Boston. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk will make three of his four wild-card picks after the PGA tournament on Tuesday. Former World Number One Tiger Woods is hoping to make the cut and secure his comeback to professional golf.

Woods may not have automatically qualified for the Cup, which kicks off 28-30 September, but he has secured enough points to warrant the attention of coach Jim Furyk.

The 14-time major champion finished second in the 100th PGA championship last month, stirring the masses to the verge of hysteria in the process.

He also secured second place at the Valspar Championship and led in the Open Championship before fading on the back nine.

Furthermore, his world rankings have drastically improved. From 600 place in 2017, he's now at 26 and that could rise further once Monday's Dell Technologies Championship tournament is out of the way.

Woods was struggling on the greens for a 68 that left him six shots off the pace in Sunday's third round.

Fellow player and admirer Bryson DeChambeau, who outplayed his boyhood idol to the tune of five shots, said he’d welcome a pairing with Tiger Woods at the Ryder Cup, adding that the duo could maybe “intimidate” their opponents.

Woods returned to golf at last year's Hero World Challenge after several knee and back operations, proving he can still play the game at the highest level.

"The future is bright for me," he said Monday.

It will be if he makes the Ryder Cup wildcard selection.

Coach Furyk said: "it would be enormous added-value to have the best player in history on the team."

Furyk will announce three players on Tuesday 4 September, following the Dell Technologies Championship, and the final one will be revealed on Monday 10 September after the BMW Championship.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.