Shock defeat for Federer at US Open

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Africa
Merkel's Africa trip wasn't just about migration & investment, it was …
Merkel is greeted by Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja, 31 August 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Clearing landmines in eastern Ukraine, Part 2
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Merkel's Africa trip wasn't just about migration & investment, …
  • media
    International report
    Clearing landmines in eastern Ukraine, Part 1
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Mexico’s election results
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Turkey’s election results
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Roger Federer Tennis United States

Shock defeat for Federer at US Open

By
media Roger Federer of Switzerland walks off the court after his loss to John Millman of Australia on day eight of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament, Sep 3, 2018; New York, NY, USA Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS

Five-time champion Roger Federer crashed out of the US Open in the fourth round on Monday, overpowered by the heat and a relentless John Millman.

Australia's Millman was too hot to handle for the Swissman who struggled to cope with the stifling conditions of the US Open.

"I just though it was very hot tonight and it was just one of those nights where I guess I felt I couldn't get air," Federer said after his shock 3-6 7-5 7-6(7) 7-6(3) defeat to the Australian on Monday night in New York.

Federer was seen wilting in the suffocating humidity, overpowered by a relentless Millman.

It is the first time Federer has lost to a player ranked outside of the top 50 at the US Open and means his aim of reaching a sixth title at Flushing Meadows is now well and truly over.

While Federer suffered in the oppressive conditions at the other end of court 29-year-old Millman, who lives and trains in the heat and humidity of Brisbane, looked perfectly at home.

"John was able to deal with it better," Federer said.

The Swiss second seed, in many eyes the greatest male player of all time, committed a shocking 77 unforced errors and 10 double faults, including two in the final tie-break.

"He maybe comes from one of the most humid places on Earth, from Brisbane, so I knew I was in for a tough one and maybe when you feel like that as well you start missing chances," added the Swissman.

It took Millman three hours and 34 minutes to finish Federer off in four sets and book a place in the quarter-finals against Novak Djokovic.

Federer now exits a Grand Slam before the quarter-finals for just the fifth time since 2004, leaving his fans speechless.

Millman meanwhile is the only unseeded player left in the last eight of the men's draw.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.