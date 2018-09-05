Nadal outlasts Thiem to reach US Open semi-final

Defending champion Rafael Nadal advanced to the last four of the US Open on Wednesday following a five set victory over Dominic Thiem. The match lasted four hours and 49 minutes in the stifling humidity of nightime New York.

Nadal, 32, seeking an 18th Grand Slam title, took the tiebreak in the deciding set seven points to five to obtain a semi-final berth for the seventh time.

"I suffered, that's the right word," said the top seed after his longest match at the tournament.

"I said to Dominic: 'I am sorry'. He's a great guy, a close friend who will have many more opportunities to win the big titles. He has a great attitude and is a great fighter."

Nadal will next play the third seed Juan Martin del Potro after he saw off the local hero John Isner in four sets.

Thiem, seeded ninth, started impressively against Nadal. He broke three times in a 24 minute blitz of a first set. It was only the third time that Nadal had failed to win a game in a set at a Grand Slam event.

"I told myself: 'Wake up'," Nadal said of the experience. The Spaniard took the second set 6-4. Thiem had the chance to pocket the third when he served at 5-4 up. But he fluffed his chance and Nadal eventually won it 7-5.

Thiem levelled to force the match into a fifth set and, with the clock way past midnight and spectators drifting away to take the last subways and buses, the men battled on until just after 2am.

"It's going to be stuck in my mind forever," said Thiem. "Tennis is cruel sometimes because I think this match didn't really deserve a loser. But there has to be one.

"It ended up in the fifth set tiebreaker. There it's 50/50. He made one more point than me.

"I think we almost all the time have great matches. I hope that we have many more in the future -- with a different end."