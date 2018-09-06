Japan's Osaka and Nishikori make it to US Open semi-finals

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Soweto's BCUC: psychosomatic flows grow on you
BCUC
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Soweto's BCUC: psychosomatic flows grow on you
  • media
    International report
    Clearing landmines in eastern Ukraine, Part 2
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Merkel's Africa trip wasn't just about migration & investment, …
  • media
    International report
    Clearing landmines in eastern Ukraine, Part 1
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Mexico’s election results
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Tennis Japan Sport

Japan's Osaka and Nishikori make it to US Open semi-finals

By
media Men's singles semi-finalist Kei Nishikori of Japan and women's singles semi-finalist Naomi Osaka of Japan pose for a portrait outside The Kitano Hotel following their quarter-final matches at then 2018 US Open at The Kitano Hotel on September 5, 2018 Alex Pantling / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka made history by both reaching the US Open semi-finals, the first time Japanese players got so high in both singles competitions during a Grand Slam. Osaka is the first Japanese woman to get into the top four of the US Open, the last time it happened in a Grand Slam was in 1996, when Kimiko Date got to the quarter-finals at Wimbleton

Osaka beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-1 6-1. Afterwards the 20-year old speculated about what it would be like to win: “I always thought if I were to win a Grand Slam, the first one I'd want to win is the US Open, because I have grown up [in the United States] and then my grandparents can come and watch.”

She plays against Madison Keys from the US on Thursday. She has ambitions of winning, but says she is not putting too much pressure on herself.

“I know I'm in a position that I can possibly [be number one] but I want to really think that I'm grateful to be in the position that I am in the first place, and I just want to take, one point at a time,” she said. “I know that the players that are at this final stages of the tournament, they're really good. I know that everyone wants to win this tournament.”

An understatement, as the other quarter-final match involves Serena Williams, who has won the US Open six times.

She faces Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, after winning Wednesday against Czech Karolia Pliskova, 6-4, 6-3, barely breaking a sweat, despite the sweltering conditions.

In the men’s competition, Kei Nishikori pulled off a tight five-set victory against Marin Cilic. He will go to the semi-finals against Novak Djokovic who managed to win against Australian John Milman, 6-3 6-4 6-4, also despite the heat and humidity.

Millman is used to the heat, but he actually left the court to change his clothes in the second match, when the score was even, 2-2. He said he could not put the ball in his pocket because his shorts were soaked with sweat.

The US Tennis Association said they allowed this because Millman was sweating so much that he was making the floor dangerous to play on.

“I'm not normally like the biggest sweater. But I don't know. I was really sweating,” Millman told reporters after the match. “The conditions are really tough. I think you can see that with everyone. Everyone's struggling a little bit.”

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.