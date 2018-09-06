Les Bleus face 'challenging' Germany in Nations League clash

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Soweto's BCUC: psychosomatic flows grow on you
BCUC
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Soweto's BCUC: psychosomatic flows grow on you
  • media
    International report
    Clearing landmines in eastern Ukraine, Part 2
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Merkel's Africa trip wasn't just about migration & investment, …
  • media
    International report
    Clearing landmines in eastern Ukraine, Part 1
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Mexico’s election results
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
French football Germany Football Sport

Les Bleus face 'challenging' Germany in Nations League clash

By
media Les Bleues celebrate after winning the World Cup against Croatia in June 2018 Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

The French national football team is getting ready to play its first match since winning the World Cup trophy in Russia in June, facing Germany in Munich on Thursday evening. Germany were eliminated in the group stage of the world cup, and will have something to prove.

France is riding high on its World Cup win, but coach Didier Deschamps, says the game will still be difficult: “The title needs to become a strength, something to give us confidence, and something to depend on and push us,” he told reporters.

Germany will pose a challenge.

“We have always had a challenge when playing the German team. It’s not because they had a difficult World Cup that this will be an easy game for us,” he said. “But we do have the advantage, with the title, of having a lot of confidence. And we need to not forget how we got there, and not be complacent.”

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane will captain France, since goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is injured, as is Marseille's Steve Mandanda.

Nations League

The match is the first of the UEFA Nations league, football’s newest competition, which involves all 55 European national teams and will result in a championship tournament next June.

The league has teams playing in four levels, Leagues A-D, from this week through November. The June 2019 championship will be a final four for the winners of League A.

There will be playoffs the next year, in March 2020, in all four levels, in order to fill the last four qualifying spots in the Euro 2020. This means that at least one League D team, the lowest-ranked on the continent, will qualify.

The idea behind this system is that all teams get something: Top teams get to play each other; middle-ranked teams have the opportunity to play games in which they can win; and lower-ranked teams have a chance to get into the major tournaments.

Kick-off for the France-Germany match is at 20h45.

On Saturday England faces Spain, on Monday Portugal plays Italy, and Spain takes on Croatia on Tuesday.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.