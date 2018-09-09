Djokovic aims for 14th Grand Slam title at US Open

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Looking back at World Cup 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/07 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/07 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Looking back at World Cup 2018
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What lies in store for Emery's Arsenal this year
  • media
    World music matters
    Soweto's BCUC: psychosomatic flows grow on you
  • media
    International report
    What to do if you want to go to the beach in Dakar
  • media
    International report
    Clearing landmines in eastern Ukraine, Part 2
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Tennis Novak Djokovic Sport

Djokovic aims for 14th Grand Slam title at US Open

By
media Sept 3, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia (right) at the net with Joao Sousa of Portugal after a fourth round match on day eight of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Djokovic will face Juan Martin Del Potro in the final after beating Kei Nishikori in the semis. The Serbia won Flushing Meadows two times already, and he didn’t miss a serve, winning 80 per cent of his first serve points. He broke Nishikori four times. In 2014, Nishikori beat Djokovic on his way to the US Open final.

But in this years’ finals, the Japanese prodigy could’t overcome Djokovic’s merciless strikes.

"It felt great,” said Djokovic. “I thought I came out of the blocks with great intensity and focus.”

"Kei Nishikori is one of the quickest movers on the court. He takes away a lot of your time but I thought I took the points and played really well.

"The majors are the biggest events we have in tennis and obviously every player wants to perform their best in Grand Slams.

"I have lost some big finals but also won some. Every time I come back to Arthur Ashe stadium I relive these memories and they give me a lot of strength.

"It means the world to me. I am trying to be the best that I can be. I am working hard every day and I am trying to reach certain heights that I visualise every time I accomplish something big. I don't see any limits. I keep on going and hopefully, you are enjoying my tennis."

Djokovic’ victory in the semis marks another spectacular turnaround for one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Last year Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal returned to their former glories by winning slams.

But apart from advanced age, Djokovic also sufferd with an elbow problem and personal issues. But now he’s back with a vengeance, winning Wimbledon and reaching the final in New York.

He now faces another Del Potro, who came through against Nadal.

In the first semi-final of the day, Nadal had to retire because of knee problems.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.