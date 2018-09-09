Djokovic aims for 14th Grand Slam title at US Open

Djokovic will face Juan Martin Del Potro in the final after beating Kei Nishikori in the semis. The Serbia won Flushing Meadows two times already, and he didn’t miss a serve, winning 80 per cent of his first serve points. He broke Nishikori four times. In 2014, Nishikori beat Djokovic on his way to the US Open final.

But in this years’ finals, the Japanese prodigy could’t overcome Djokovic’s merciless strikes.

"It felt great,” said Djokovic. “I thought I came out of the blocks with great intensity and focus.”

"Kei Nishikori is one of the quickest movers on the court. He takes away a lot of your time but I thought I took the points and played really well.

"The majors are the biggest events we have in tennis and obviously every player wants to perform their best in Grand Slams.

"I have lost some big finals but also won some. Every time I come back to Arthur Ashe stadium I relive these memories and they give me a lot of strength.

"It means the world to me. I am trying to be the best that I can be. I am working hard every day and I am trying to reach certain heights that I visualise every time I accomplish something big. I don't see any limits. I keep on going and hopefully, you are enjoying my tennis."

Djokovic’ victory in the semis marks another spectacular turnaround for one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Last year Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal returned to their former glories by winning slams.

But apart from advanced age, Djokovic also sufferd with an elbow problem and personal issues. But now he’s back with a vengeance, winning Wimbledon and reaching the final in New York.

He now faces another Del Potro, who came through against Nadal.

In the first semi-final of the day, Nadal had to retire because of knee problems.