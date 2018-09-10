RFI in 15 languages

 

The funny yet serious world of black comedian Daliso Chaponda
Malawizn comedian Daliso Chaponda
 
Serena Williams Tennis US Sport Japan

Defeated Serena clashes with umpire at US Open

Serena Williams has words with umpire Carlos Ramos at the US Open

Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese to win a Grand Slam singles title on Saturday as her idol Serena Williams angrily exploded, calling the chair umpire in the US Open final "a thief". 

Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams's second-set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos's warning for receiving coaching from her box.

When a second code violation for racquet abuse was handed out to her - along with a point penalty - Williams exploded.

She tearfully accused him of being a "thief" and angrily demanded an apology from the official.

"You are attacking my character," she said. "You will never, ever be on another court of mine. You are the liar," she fumed and Ramos handed her a game penalty for a third violation - verbal abuse - that put Osaka one game from victory at 5-3 in the second set.

Williams won the next game and continued her tearful remonstrations with a supervisor on the changeover.

But Osaka, who displayed not only a stellar game but remarkable poise throughout, held serve to seal a historic win for her country.

"It does not really feel that real right now. Maybe in a few days I will realise what I have done," said Osaka, adding that the noise was so great in Arthur Ashe Stadium and her focus so single-minded that she was not fully aware of the escalating controversy.

"When I turned around it was 5-3 so I was a little bit confused then," she said of the game suddenly awarded to her.

"I felt like I had to focus. She is such a great champion so I know she can come back from any point."

Williams, seeking a first Grand Slam title since the birth of her daughter Olympia on 1 September 2017, was denied a 24th Grand Slam title that would have matched Margaret Court's all-time record.

As the pro-Williams crowed booed the trophy ceremony announcer, Osaka was tearing up herself, but Williams urged the spectators to show the young champion respect.

"She played well," Williams said, pausing to compose herself.

"This is her first Grand Slam. Let us make this the best moment we can."

